Ben Affleck didn't hide his pride at the 2017 Emmy Awards when his girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, took the stage as the NBC show won Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

"He jumped up and cheered when SNL won," an onlooker tells Us Weekly. "He's sitting with all of SNL in the center of the theater. He's clearly her plus-one."

Following the win, the onlooker tells Us that the couple were "holding hands and whispering and smiling."

As previously reported, the pair first made their romance public in July after going on several dates in NYC, London and Los Angeles. "He isn’t relieved that this information is out there," a source told Us at the time. "But he is very happy with Lindsay and doesn’t want to hide it.”

Another insider added: "He's enjoying spending time with her."

Affleck, 45, was previously married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Sam. Sources have told Us that the 13 Going on 30 actress has accepted her ex moving on. “Jen knew about the new relationship and still chose to go on vacation with Ben for the 4th of July,” an Affleck source told Us of the former couple’s July Caribbean trip. “She is OK with it."

