Second time’s a charm! After being nominated once before, Nicole Kidman won her first Emmy on Sunday, September 17, for her role as abused wife Celeste Wright on HBO’s Big Little Lies.

The 50-year-old actress made sure to thank her husband, Keith Urban, and her two daughters Sunday and Faith during her acceptance speech.

“I have two little girls, Sunday and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path and they have to sacrifice so much for it,” Kidman said after winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series. “So this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my momma didn't put me to bed, it is because of this.’ I got something.”



“But also I want them to know that sometimes when you are acting, you get a chance to bring a bigger message and this is their contribution and your contribution,” she concluded. “We shine a light on domestic abuse. It is a complicated, insidious disease … it exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy, and by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more. So thank you, thank you, thank you. I bow down to you.”

Kidman did not acknowledge her two adopted children with Tom Cruise, Connor and Isabella, during her speech. After her divorce from Cruise in 2001, she married Keith Urban in 2006. The couple welcomed Sunday Rose in July 2008, and Faith Margaret was born via surrogate in December 2010.



