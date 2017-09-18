Stephen Colbert's onstage appearances at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, were surprisingly few and far between, but he still managed to deliver plenty of laughs. Watch the video above to relive Colbert's best moments as the evening's host!

1. Colbert Sings and Dances

The ceremony kicked off with a satirical musical number led by none other than the 53-year-old Late Show host. After singing about several of the nominated shows with some help from Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Chance the Rapper, Colbert hit the stage with a chorus line of dancers wearing costumes inspired by The Handmaid's Tale, which later took home the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series. "At least our future is better on TV," he sang during the political number.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

2. Colbert Slams Donald Trump

After ending the song, the comedian tore into President Donald Trump. "We all know the Emmys mean a lot to Donald Trump because he was nominated multiple times for Celebrity Apprentice but he never won," Colbert said. "If he had won an Emmy, I bet he wouldn't have run for president. In a way, this is all your fault." Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer then joined Colbert on stage to poke fun at himself and the real estate mogul, 71.



3. Colbert Sits Down With 'Emmy'

In one particularly funny sketch, Colbert sat down with Emmy herself, played by RuPaul. "I'm excited to be sitting down at all. I've been holding that thing for years," the 56-year-old Drag Race host said while in a gold dress and a blonde wig. Colbert then asked Emmy the question on everyone's mind: "Do you like Oscar?" RuPaul's Emmy replied, "He's cute. We actually dated for a little while. I had to break it off."

4. Colbert Starts Drinking

After Last Week Tonight With John Oliver took home the Emmy for Best Variety Talk Series for the second year in a row, Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, both of whom were nominated in the same category, threw some shade while sipping alcoholic beverages. "I'm drinking a specialty cocktail called the Last Week Tonight," Colbert quipped. "It's so high quality, they can only make one a week."

5. Colbert Gets Naked

The late-night host stripped down for a Westworld-inspired sketch, which featured a special appearance by Tituss Burgess. Colbert joked that he has questioned the nature of his reality "every day since November 8," referring to the day that Trump was elected president. The skit ended with a cowboy hat-clad Burgess, 38, saying, "If you'll excuse me, Stefan, I gotta go rope me some cowboys."

Tell Us: How did Colbert do as host, and which was your favorite moment?

