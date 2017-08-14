Watch out! Jennifer Aniston almost got hit with a giant gong thrown by Jack Black during a guest appearance on the Monday, August 14, episode of The Gong Show.



On the ABC game show revival where celebrity guests judge performers, the stars throw objects when they want a contestant to stop, but when Black chucked the show's namesake, it bounced back and nearly clocked Aniston.



“That almost ended tragically,” Black quipped.

Greg Gayne/ABC

“My life just almost ended!” the Horrible Bosses actress, 48, replied.

“It almost took her head off!” the 47-year-old Kung Fu Panda star exclaimed. “Once again, there was almost a fatal accident with a bouncing gong. Thank God that didn’t go the way it seemed like it was going to.”

Greg Gayne/ABC

Other highlights of the episode featuring Aniston and Black with host Will Arnett include the stars judging a pole-dancing dinosaur, a flaming Hula-Hoop dancer and a contortionist.

The Gong Show originally premiered back 1976, and was revived for ABC in 2017. The series is produced and hosted by Arnett, along with Tommy Maitland, a fictional British celebrity played by Mike Myers. Other famous past guest judges include Courteney Cox, Andy Samberg, Elizabeth Banks and Ken Jeong.

The Gong Show originally premiered back 1976, and was revived for ABC in 2017.

