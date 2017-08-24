ZooBorns/Barcroft via Getty Images

Fiona the Hippo is getting her own show! After months of gaining thousands of fans and becoming an Internet sensation, the Cincinnati Zoo has announced that they are creating a show to document the young hippopotamus' life.

The zoo made the announcement on their social media pages, saying the 7-month-old’s first episode will air on Tuesday, August 29, on the Facebook page titled The Fiona Show.

“Be sure to like 'The Fiona Show' Facebook page. 1st episode will air 8/29 with never before seen video of her birth!” they wrote on Twitter along with a trailer.

The trailer features some videos and special moments in the young creature’s life, saying: “This is an inspirational story of survival, of love, of struggle, of joy, and of hope. We invite you into the world of Fiona. She will capture your heart.”

“Meet Fiona, a baby hippopotamus that was born 6 weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo,” the Facebook page’s description reads. “She is the smallest hippo ever to survive. Follow her remarkable story that has lead her to become an international phenomenon.”

The zoo staff shared the clip on Instagram as well, writing: “We always knew she was a star! Now Fiona has her own show!”

The zoo has been updating fans about Fiona’s growth and her adventures since she was born, with each post getting tons of love from fans online.

On August 21, they shared a photo on Twitter that got more than 17,000 likes of the baby hippo announcing that she weighed 451 pounds, writing: “Fiona tipped the scales at 451 lbs. this morning. Soon she'll be big enough to eclipse the sun herself!”

Tune into the show on Tuesday, August 29. For more adorable updates about Fiona’s life, follow the Cincinnati Zoo on Instagram and Twitter.

