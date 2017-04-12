'Friends' Is Being Turned Into A Musical (Yes, Seriously!)

They'll be there for you! Beloved NBC sitcom Friends is getting rebooted as an off-Broadway musical staged at New York City's Triad Theatre, thanks to composers Bob and Tobly McSmith, who've penned a slew of other pop-culture parodies (90210! The Musical!, Katdashian: The Musical!, and Full House! The Musical!, among others).



For Friends! The Musical!, scheduled to open in fall 2017, the duo have created a song list packed with references to iconic characters (Ugly Naked Guy), catchphrases ("How You Doin'?") and jokes (whether or not Ross and Rachel were on a break).



Here's what you can expect to hear from Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Monica:

“The Only Coffee Shop in New York City” “45 Grove Street — How Can We Afford This Place?” “How You Doing, Ladies?” “Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!” “We Were On a Break!” “I’m Gonna Hump U” “Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!” “Will They or Won't They” “The Ballad of Fat Monica” “Could I Be Anymore…..in Love with Monica” “The One Where We Make a Million Dollars An Episode” “We’ll Always Be There For You”

Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In the past, TV cast members have made surprise appearances for the musical versions, but there's no word on whether or not that could hold true for David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry or Courteney Cox. Either way, getting tickets as soon as they go on sale this June is probably a smart move.



