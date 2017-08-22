Spoiler alert! The director of the Game of Thrones episode that aired Sunday, August 20 hinted that one of the Stark sisters will die soon.



Fans of the hit HBO series saw the tension between Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (portrayed by Sophie Turner) boil over in the most recent episode, where Arya found the note Sansa wrote years back swearing her loyalty to the Lannisters and appeared to threaten her sister’s life. Although the sisters made peace at one point, it doesn’t seem like the sisters’ relationship will improve, according to director Alan Taylor, who gave a dark preview of what’s to come.



“I love the fact that these two come back, they’re both lethal, and I just wanted to give the impression, as much as possible, that one of them is going to die,” the director told the Huffington Post in an interview posted on Monday, August 21. “But you’re not sure which one.”



“Arya is certainly lethal and sort of threatening, but when Sansa sends Brienne away, who is Arya’s natural protector, something is coming very soon between them, and it will be violent but surprising,” he added.

While Taylor didn’t divulge who would die, the director praised both Williams, 20, and Turner, 21, for their acting prowess. “Their scenes are beautiful,” he explained. “When I first read those scenes, I was thinking, “Oh, my god, these are so long. We’re standing here talking for eight pages ― is that going to work?” But there’s so much electricity between them, there’s so much tension and sisterly power dynamics between them, those two scenes between them are some of my favorites in the episode now.”



Game of Thrones is currently in its penultimate seventh season, with the season finale airing Sunday, August 27, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The award-winning series will end after it’s eighth season, which is set to begin filming in October.



