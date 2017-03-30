If you enjoy the spectacle of your favorite Game of Thrones characters walking ever so slowly in the direction of their ultimate destinies, then you're going to love the HBO drama's fresh new season 7 trailer, released on Thursday, March 30. Check out the video above!



Set to a seriously sinister version of the song "Sit Down" by James, this short clip shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) all making highly deliberate tracks toward a series of chairs — including the Iron Throne, on which Cersei is once again perched for the moment (since Tommen the Teenage King took a flyer out of his tower window toward the end of last season).

The three biggest power players in Westeros take their seats and stare into the camera, and that's … pretty much all that happens actually. Except for one teensy plot twist: The teaser cuts to a group of lit candles, which are suddenly extinguished all at once, and then the camera goes back to Cersei, whose exhalation comes out in the form of a visible fog. Why? Because winter isn't just coming to the Seven Kingdoms, y'all; it's officially arrived.

And all together now: I said brrrrrr, it's cold in here! There must be White Walkers in the atmosphere! (No, the fandoms for GoT and Bring It On are not mutually exclusive.)

Watch the tense promo above. Game of Thrones returns for its seventh season on HBO Sunday, July 16.

