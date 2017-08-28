Winter is here! Game of Thrones aired its explosive season 7 finale on Sunday, August 27, and celebrities took to Twitter to express their excitement and astonishment over what wend down.

In the jaw-dropping episode, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) learn of their true ancestral ties. Although the powerful leaders are coupled-up, it’s discovered that Daenerys is actually Jon’s aunt!

Harington and Clarke both opened up about their personal reactions to the reveal and how they prepared for the scenes.

Meanwhile, celebrities tuned in to watch the fight for the Iron Throne continue in the staggering season finale.

An enthusiastic Zach Braff tweeted a gif of Daenerys flashing the camera two thumbs up. “Finally!” the 42-year-old actor wrote after watching the highly-anticipated episode.

Mindy Kaling tweeted the HBO medieval fantasy series’ signature emojis, a dragon, a wolf and a boat, to share her enthusiasm.

🌌⛵️🐉🐺🍑😮 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 28, 2017

Although he spent the night at the 2017 VMAs, Joe Jonas made sure to support girlfriend Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) by sharing a picture with Harington, who plays Sansa’s half-brother in the award-winning series.

Game Planning. pic.twitter.com/CJt8J1INIR — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 27, 2017

Leslie Jones hilariously live-tweeted the season’s final installment, poking fun of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) whenever the opportunity arose.

That look of "Oh shit this bitch really do hot dragons!!" Shit shit shit!! pic.twitter.com/cZ7o2XKzq5 — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 28, 2017

Man Cersei do you not watch project runway?! This hem is fucking horrible. I'm gonna need you to stop shopping for yourself! K boo boo!! pic.twitter.com/obwl20q1eM — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 28, 2017

“Died. I’m dead,” Kristin Chenoweth wrote alongside an eerie teaser the Game of Thrones Twitter account shared right before the finale kicked off.

A seemingly speechless Sarah Hyland retweeted Maisie Williams’ tweet warning viewers to prepare for what’s coming.

Josh Gad lightened the mood with a funny gif about Danerys and Jon Snow’s current relationship.

When you realize Jon is banging his aunt. #GameOfThronesYall pic.twitter.com/kNWL1SLonY — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 28, 2017

