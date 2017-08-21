Talk about a major loss. Game of Thrones delivered a gut-wrenching death during season 7’s penultimate episode on Sunday, August 20. (Spoiler’s ahead! Stop here if you haven’t watched the latest episode yet, or read the recap first.)

As Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and her three dragons came to Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) rescue beyond the Wall, the Night King took down her beloved Viserion with a massive ice spear before the dragon could take out the rest of the wights. To make matters worse, the Night King resurrected the dragon to join his Army of the Dead in the show’s gripping closing scene, when Viserion’s lids snapped open to reveal icy blue eyes.

“It’s a heartbreak,” Clarke, 30, told Entertainment Weekly of the devastating death that made the Mother of Dragons vow vengeance against the undead. “Not only losing it, but having that being given to the other side. … For the first time, you’re starting to see her defenses broken.”

But the actress found some humor in the situation despite the fact that this means the humans’ battle against the Army of the Dead has become that much harder. After all, it was Viserion, the dragon she named after her late ambitious and somewhat delusional brother, Viserys, who is now Team Night King.

“Of course it’s the rotten egg. Of course you’d turn,” she joked to EW.

The Game of Thrones season 7 finale airs on HBO Sunday, August 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

