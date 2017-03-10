Breaking our hearts (again). Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) looked back on the death of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) on the most recent episode of Grey’s Anatomy, and not all viewers were delighted to hear his name mentioned.



Fans seem to have a love-hate relationship with the show bringing up Derek. On one hand, everybody loves remembering the good ol' days of McDreamy’s time at Grey Sloan. However, some devotees seem to feel that whenever they are almost over the character's death, series creator Shonda Rhimes decides to make them relive the terrible moment over and over again.

Riggs Remembers

During the Thursday, February 23, episode, a schizophrenic patient who was missing from her parents for more than a decade was reunited with them at the hospital. The parents even had a funeral for their daughter after she vanished because they assumed she was gone for good. However, rather than empathizing with the parents, Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) thought they lost faith in finding their child.

“They gave up on her,” Riggs said to Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary). “They will never forgive themselves.” The ordeal apparently reminded him of fiancée Megan Hunt (Bridget Regan), who went missing in a helicopter and was never found.

Scott Garfield/ABC

Meredith Talks McDreamy

Pierce’s conversation with Riggs was tough for her, so she decided to talk to Meredith about the experience. The women spoke about how they can’t imagine what Riggs must feel every day when he thinks about Megan's possible whereabouts. Meredith said she could relate to Riggs because she felt a similar way after McDreamy’s death.

“When Derek died, there was one day where I didn’t know where he was,” Meredith said. “I pretended everything was going to be OK, but inside, I was going crazy. I guess it’s like that for Nathan every day.”

Check out what fans were saying on Twitter about the brief mention of McDreamy.

"When Derek died.."



that hit me like a... truck. Too soon? #greysanatomy — jel (@GeneralGoddess) February 24, 2017

there are actual tears running down my face, why shonda gotta play me like this #GreysAnatomy — em (@greysassociates) February 24, 2017

Grey's Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

