Baby on board? Some Grey's Anatomy fans are suddenly convinced that surgical resident Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) is pregnant, based on a few possible clues from the Thursday, January 26, episode.



The entire episode only featured three main characters — Jo, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) — who were helping a 16-year-old pregnant prison inmate deliver her baby. Of course, this limited story line frustrated some fans, who have been waiting with bated breath to find out whether Alex (Justin Chambers) will serve time for beating up DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).



Jo's maternal instincts were definitely kicking in as she supported the pregnant inmate, which included sharing the painful revelation to the teen that her mother didn’t want to see her and would be taking away the newborn as soon as it arrived.



In total Shonda Rhimes fashion, a big shocker was saved right for the very end of the episode, as Bailey told Jo and Arizona that Alex took the plea bargain and would be sent to prison. Jo had to make Arizona pull the car over so she could vomit on the side of the road, which is presumably when the wheels started turning for fans. Maybe she wasn’t just nauseous about Alex’s decision, but had a bit of morning sickness as well!



This key scenes led viewers to see previous moments from the episode in a whole new light, including this earlier line from Jo: “If my mother was abandoning me, I would want to know it was happening." Could this have been a subtle reference to Alex potentially "abandoning" Jo if he takes the plea bargain and leaves her alone with a child? Hmm.

Jo and Alex had been in a weird place when we saw them last, as things were understandably tense after Alex pummeled DeLuca for appearing to get cozy with her. But the midseason finale suggested the possibility of a reconciliation when Alex told Jo he’d take the plea bargain for her following Jo opening up about her past with an abusive husband. Alex's willingness to go to prison to protect her definitely hinted at lingering feelings.

And if there is a baby, who’s the dad? Alex seems like the most likely choice, although it's still unclear how close Jo and DeLuca ended up getting, meaning perhaps DeLuca is the potential father. Then again, if that's the case, we would worry about Alex finding a way to murder DeLuca, so we should maybe hope it's Alex’s baby, if only to prevent him from having a second reason to end up behind bars.



It should also be mentioned that Luddington announced in October that she is pregnant in real life and expecting her first child with boyfriend Matthew Alan. So perhaps the show's team decided that writing the pregnancy into the story line was easier than hiding her bump.



See how fans reacted on Twitter to the overflow of emotions stemming from Alex and Jo’s potential bundle of joy.

JO WILSON IS PREGNANT WITH ALEX KAREVS BABY I KNOW IT, SHE JUST GOT CAR SICK AND SHES PREGGO IN REAL LIFE ITS GONNA HAPPEN — maddi (@naleymoments) January 27, 2017

jo is pregnant jo is having a baby jo is gonna be a mom alex is gonna be a dad alex isn't going to jail they will be a happy family ok ok ok — Sam (@lexipediagreymd) January 27, 2017

Welp we all now know what happen to Alex 💔 #GreysAnatomy oh and shorty might be pregnant . — 🦄 (@beautxodiij) January 27, 2017

SHES GOING TO BE PREGNANT SHE IS WAIT FUCK WHO IS IT WITH DELUCA I WOULD STAB MY EYES — marissa (@kareverlark) January 27, 2017

Tell Us: Do you think Jo is pregnant?



Grey's Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

