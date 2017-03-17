Between the sheets! Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew) had a romantic reunion during the Thursday, March 16, episode of Grey's Anatomy. The two shared some alone time in Montana after performing surgery, and things got a little steamy in the hotel room. Check out the five major highlights from this week's Japril-centric episode.



Jackson and April Got Stuck in Montana

Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) sent Jackson and April to Montana to operate on a child’s throat, and the two were forced to collaborate — which they were totally not into at first. Jackson was not afraid to let his mom know that he resented her for sending April there with him in the first place.

“You don’t even want me here,” April said to him. "Yet you’re still here," he snapped back. All of our Japril dreams were crushed in that moment — or so we thought.

Jackson Stole Our Hearts — Again

To console a man who recently lost his son, Jackson mentioned the time that he and April lost a child. When April seemed ready to give up on the throat transplant, Jackson promised the girl’s parents that they would fix their daughter. “I don’t make promises I can’t keep,” he explained.

Jackson Found His Father — and Told Him Off

Jackson distanced himself from April when they first got to Montana, going out by himself to a diner and getting drunk. It initially seemed like he was avoiding April, but he was actually just stalking his dad, who owned the restaurant.

Robert Avery (Eric Roberts) didn’t even recognize his son until Jackson told him who he was. It seemed like the deadbeat dad had moved on with his life and forgotten about the family he left behind. Jackson did not want to make amends with his father, though, and he came there to tell him off. With a little help from April, he got the courage to do just that.

“You’re not a grandfather. You’re not my father,” Jackson said. “I don’t break my promises. That’s the difference between you and me.”

Richard Cartwright/ABC

Japril Saved the Day!

Jackson and April's patient seemed like a lost cause until Jackson came up with a novel idea. The dynamic duo used the girl’s organs to create a new throat, allowing her to speak again. Japril working together on the operating table seemed natural and intimate — it was just the two of them, in the moment, saving a life. "We did it," Jackson said to April after the operation was over.

Together Again

After the successful surgery, the doctors were feeling a definite connection. In the hallway of their hotel, they chatted about the surgery until Jackson made his move. “I’m just thinking about our track record in hotels,” Jackson said before kissing April and picking her up to take her into the room. Japril fans rejoice!

Tell Us: Do you think April and Jackson will get back together, or was this a one-time thing?

Grey's Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

