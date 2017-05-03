Gwen Stefani Sings on 'The Voice' After Ruptured Eardrum

Back at it! Gwen Stefani returned to the stage on Tuesday, May 2, just days after suffering a ruptured eardrum.

The No Doubt frontwoman covered Coldplay's "Fix You" with contestants Brennley Brown and Hunter Plake during The Voice's top 11 results show.

As previously reported, Stefani suffered the injury while on a flight. She was admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital in L.A. on April 25, and had to cancel her appearance at the annual Power of Love gala in Sin City that weekend.

Tyler Golden/NBC

Blake Shelton gave an update on his girlfriend's condition on Monday. "She's getting better," he told Entertainment Tonight. "She says she can hear now… she's tough."

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in November 2015 that Stefani and Shelton, 40, were dating. "In people's defense, I think it's so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me," Shelton said on the Today show late last month. "I don't blame ’em."

