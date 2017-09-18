Making the rounds! Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, made it a date night at the 2017 Emmy Awards in L.A. on Sunday, September 17.

As previously reported, Affleck, 45, was on hand at the Microsoft Theater as SNL won in the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series category.

"He jumped up and cheered when SNL won," an onlooker told Us Weekly. "He's sitting with all of SNL in the center of the theater. He's clearly her plus-one."

Following the win, the couple mingled with the crowd — including Jimmy Kimmel, Louis C.K. and Tina Fey — and celebrated at both the HBO party and Governors Ball.

"Ben was very animated and more in his zone,” an eyewitness tells Us of the Justice League star at the HBO bash. “He was making everyone laugh and Lindsay had her arm around his shoulder.”

“Lindsay asked a guy to take a photo of the group on her phone,” the source adds. “Lindsay smiled at Ben and put her hand over his shoulder.”

The couple sat next to Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David and Jeff Garlin. At one point, two women walked over and asked Affleck to take photos with them.

Affleck and Shookus, 37, then caught up with some of the SNL cast at the Governors Ball. “He was doting on her, running [his hand on] her back and smiling,” an onlooker tells Us. He later led her into the Emmy trophy engraving area.

A source previously told Us that Shookus and Affleck — who shares Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — began dating in April. A second insider, however, counters that they began hooking up three years ago.



