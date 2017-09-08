Is Jessie James Decker Worried About the Reality TV Divorce Curse?

Jessie James Decker is confident in her relationship — and doesn’t think her show, Eric & Jessie, will have a negative impact on her marriage to NFL star Eric Decker.

“I don’t worry about that just because I think it’s like 60 percent of Americans are getting divorced,” she exclusively tells Us Weekly. “You just happen to catch some of them on TV. So I don’t think it has anything to do with that. [Laughs] I just think there are some couples who just don’t work out.”

Many couples have divorced after starring on the small screen together, including Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, Kate and John Gosselin and Britney Spears and Kevin Federline.

Jessie, 29, and Eric, 30, however, are still going strong. They are back for season 3 of their E! series, which premiered on Wednesday, September 6. The new episodes will focus more on their careers and include adorable moments between their two children — Vivianne, 3, and Eric II, 2, who is lovingly nicknamed “Bubby.”

“They are best friends. They really are. They are so cute together,” Jessie tells Us. “I always knew I was nurturing and I have such a good mom myself so I learned from the best. I think what surprised me — and maybe not surprised me but I had to learn quickly — there is no room to be selfish when you become a mother. It is not about you anymore.”

Luckily, she has a solid partner to coparent with. “Eric is the best. I know women say that about their husbands all the time, but I cannot stress it enough. He’s honestly the best. He just blows me away every day. He just doesn’t do anything wrong. I remember back in the day when we started [dating] I would snoop and try to find anything and he’s just awesome. He’s an amazing person,” Jessie gushes. “He’s a very selfless father. And if I was a bum mom and didn’t do anything he would take over with no problem. I think the kids would still be fine.”

She adds: “We are still madly in love with each other and I’m crazy about him. I can’t imagine not being that way.”

According to Jessie, she and Eric have “never had problems” — before or after their June 2013 nuptials.

“I know some people probably get frustrated when I say that and they don’t think that’s authentic or they don’t think that’s real, but we truly didn’t. What is there to argue about when you are 23 and 24 and you’ve been together for two years? That’s the honeymoon stage! If you’re already having problems and bickering and fighting you probably are not in the right relationship in my opinion,” she explains to Us. “We truly were a perfect match. The little things didn’t matter and now that we are parents and we have these jobs —that’s when those things test you. And so if you already had a rocky relationship before those things happened that’s going to be a tough one … We are unfazed and ready because we already have a great foundation.”

Eric & Jessie airs Tuesdays on E! at 10 p.m. ET.



