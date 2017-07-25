James Van Der Beek doesn’t care who Joey ended up with on Dawson’s Creek.

The 40-year-old actor revealed in the Tuesday, July 25 episode of the "Allegedly With Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss" podcast that he hasn’t even seen the series finale, which aired on May 14, 2003.

“I’ve never seen the last episode,“ the actor, who played the titular character from 1998-2003, said. “I remember, I think, how it ended.”

When asked if he was satisfied with Joey (Katie Holmes) choosing Pacey (Joshua Jackson) over his character, Dawson, Van Der Beek said, “Sure. It’s interesting. It’s a weird thing because people obviously … when you make any kind of entertainment, people own it. They own a relationship to it.”

“It’s amazing, and the fact that it resonates with anybody today … and that they even care my thoughts on it, I feel like my thoughts on it are kind of irrelevant,” the ‘90s heartthrob added. “I’m not as invested in that. It was something that I did, not something that I wrote. I was a part of it. Honestly, I feel like a passenger on the whole thing.”

Still, Van Der Beek knows it’s a big deal to some fans. “Honestly, it’s a weird thing to relate to because it’s not so immediate for me, but I do recognize that it’s immediate for people who watched it on Netflix like yesterday,” he said on the podcast. “I try my best to be there and be present for those kinds of questions.”

The show may live on with binge-watchers, but the Varsity Blues alum also revealed he doesn’t see much money in residuals despite its cult following.

“No, not much. Hardly any at all,” Van Der Beek said. “I was young. We signed really bad contracts.”

Meanwhile, he and his former costars have more or less all shot down ideas for a reunion or reboot.

“The answer hasn’t changed in 15 years,” Van Der Beek said. ”If you’re really curious, you can Google that answer.”

