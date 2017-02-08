Should I try to go in?? #seconddrink #dundees A photo posted by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:31pm PST

Did she wear her fresh sneaks? Chili's has officially lifted their ban against The Office's Pam Beesly thanks to Jenna Fischer's recent visit to one of the chain restaurant's branches at an undisclosed location.

As fans of the NBC comedy can recall, Pam once got wasted during The Dundies, which were hosted by Dunder Mifflin boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell) at Chili's in 2005. The Dundies were an annual award show that the colleagues were forced to take part in.



Fischer, 42, snapped a selfie of herself outside the joint on Monday, February 6. "Should I try to go in?? #seconddrink #dundees," Fischer captioned the pic via Instagram. The restaurant took notice and gave her the go-ahead.



"Effective immediately, Chili's Grill & Bar has removed the longstanding ban on Scranton, Pennsylvania woman who allegedly caused a disturbance during a company awards party held at a Chili's near the Pennsylvania town of Scranton," the company wrote on its website. "The woman, Pam Beesly Halpert, received a prestigious award for having the whitest sneakers in the company. After thanking her shoes and coworkers, the woman declared, 'I feel God in this Chili's tonight.'"



Bottom line? Pam can now chow down on as much guacamole as she wants with her husband, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), and their two kids.

"After reviewing the good conduct of Pam, I have decided to lift the now 11-year ban," Chili's President Kelli Valade added on the site. "Pam is an inspiration to many and we welcome her with open arms."

Fischer was shocked by the overturn. "OMG! Second drink!!!" she tweeted along with the statement. Krasinski, Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor) and Carell, 54, were just as pleased.

"Finally!" her former TV husband, 37, tweeted. Kaling, 37, added: "@jennafischer how funny is it that it was an ELEVEN year ban? So long!!"

Carell even re-quoted a line he said during a Chili's scene in season 2, episode 7. "@mindykaling @jennafischer I want my babyback,babyback,baby back…." he wrote.



