Sorry, Ben! Jennifer Lopez revealed her favorite onscreen kiss — and it's not with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

The Shades of Blue actress, 47, spilled the beans during an appearance on the fourth hour of the Today show with Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager, who is filling in for new mom Hoda Kotb.

"It was Josh Lucas," Lopez said of her 2005 costar. "It was called An Unfinished Life, with Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman." Before dropping Lucas' name, she politely said no when asked if her Wedding Planner costar Matthew McConaughey was her top choice.

WATCH: Who was @jlo's best on-screen kiss? Find out as she spins the bottle with @kathielgifford and @jennabushhager! pic.twitter.com/d7FL5JJndh — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) March 2, 2017

In January 2015, Lucas, 45, raved about Lopez's kissing skills during Watch What Happens Live. "She was phenomenal in many ways in that way," he said at the time. "We have a phenomenal sex scene in a car that was so good [that] I guess it was cut out. They needed to get it a rating that was a little more PG. It was fantastic."

Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

Lopez has had several hunky onscreen leading men, including, of course, Affleck, 44, her costar in the 2003 flop Gigli. They began dating on set in 2002 and later got engaged before calling it off in 2004. The two-time Oscar winner opened up about the "Bennifer" days during a TimesTalks panel at the NYU Skirball Center for Performing Arts in NYC in December.

"[Gigli] could have been a bad movie no one cared about. Angelina Jolie had a bad movie that year and no one cared. But it was because I was dating Jennifer Lopez that made it a big f--king deal," Affleck, who announced his split from his estranged wife Jennifer Garner in June 2015, said. "So not only was it just a bad movie but 'they dated each other.'"

