Trading in his black sweats for a black robe? Jimmy Kimmel told people that President Donald Trump nominated Rob Kardashian to the Supreme Court during the Wednesday, February 1, edition of his recurring segment Lie Witness News — and yes, several of them believed it.



“Today we asked people what they thought about Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Rob Kardashian to the Supreme Court,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 49, told his audience before playing the clip. “Seven people in a row believed it, OK? So with that said, I am both proud and deeply ashamed to present what could very well be our most shocking edition of Lie Witness News yet.”



When one woman was approached about the “news,” she responded as if the Arthur George sock designer, 29, was actually getting ready to press pause on his reality TV career for politics. “Honestly, I was a little shocked, a little taken back, but I look at it as whatever happens, happens for a reason,” she said.

Another woman was very upset about Kardashian’s new (fake) governmental role. “Honestly, that was the first wrong move I’ve ever heard [Trump] make since he’s actually been president,” she fumed. “I think if he’s really gonna do this, he shouldn’t bring somebody that is that famous into this. [Rob] doesn’t know anything about politics. He doesn’t know anything about nationalism. He doesn’t know anything about what’s going on and, you know, he’s in his bubble.”

One man was very optimistic about the Rob & Chyna star’s potential spot in our country’s judicial system. “[Rob’s] a people person and he’ll keep the people’s interest at heart,” he said, adding that he believes Kardashian’s relationship with fiancée Blac Chyna could help America’s relationship with the country of China. “I must say it can’t hurt. It can help. It’s just an open door for communication. Communication is important.”



Kardashian caught wind of the LOL-worthy segment and took to Instagram on Thursday, February 2, to express his amusement. He shared two Lie Witness News clips accompanied by crying-laughing face emojis.



