Hair and all! Jon Stewart mocked President Donald Trump during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 31. Watch the video above.

The former Daily Show host, 54, wore a wig and red tie to mimic the commander in chief, 70, as he jokingly rattled off a list of fake executive orders.

Stewart first declared that the official language for the United States shall now be "bulls—t."

"And by the way, none of that, 'Sure, I'll speak bulls—t at work, but at home I'm going to use facts and real information,'" Stewart clarified. "No! Bulls—t all the time! Immersion is the only way to be fluent."



Additionally, he said that China should give America the Great Wall "so Mexico has to sign for it" and that he, the president, should not wear society down. "I, Donald J. Trump, am exhausting," Stewart teased. "The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public."

On a more serious note, Stewart described Trump's first few days in the White House as "purposeful, vindictive chaos." Still, he believes that the country can unite and get through it together.

"It is going to take relentless stamina, vigilance and every institutional check and balance this great country can muster," he said. "No one action will be adequate. All actions will be necessary. And if we do not allow Donald Trump to exhaust our fight, and somehow come through this presidency calamity-less and constitutionally partially intact, then [Trump] will have demonstrated the greatness of America. Just not the way [he] thought."



In November, Stewart spoke about Trump's election win during an interview with CBS This Morning's Charlie Rose, before the mogul's 90-day immigration ban was implemented.

"I thought Donald Trump disqualified himself at numerous points," he said at the time. "But there is now this idea that anyone who voted for him has to be defined by the worst of his rhetoric. There are guys in my neighborhood that I love, that I respect, that I think have incredible qualities who are not afraid of Mexicans, and not afraid of Muslims, and not afraid of blacks. They’re afraid of their insurance premiums."

