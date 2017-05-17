He’s a ladies man! Jonathon Schaech reveals his lengthy list of celebrity hookups to Andy Cohen in a preview for the Wednesday, May 17, episode of Andy Cohen’s Then & Now, and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look. See what Schaech, 47, has to say in the clip above.

Discussing all things ‘80s for the series' 1985-themed episode, Cohen, 48, can’t help but ask Schaech about his rumored former fling with Madonna.

“I wasn’t with Madonna. I never had sex with Madonna,” the hunky actor says with a smirk, to which Cohen replies, “See, now you’re giggling so I don’t believe you.”

“I’m getting into so much trouble,” the That Thing You Do star says before eventually naming every famous female he’s allegedly been with. “My list is Madonna, Natasha Henstridge, Heather Locklear and the list goes on!” Schaech says. “Pamela Anderson.”

“Wow, good for you,” a clearly impressed Cohen tells Schaech. “Not many can say that.”

Oh, but there’s more. “I might have one more for you,” Schaech adds. “Sharon Stone.”

To see how Cohen reacts to that revelation, watch the video above. Andy Cohen’s Then & Now airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

