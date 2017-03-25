The gang's all here! The action-packed Justice League trailer debuted on Saturday, March 25, and fans could barely contain their excitement over the DC Comics superheroes. Watch the trailer above!

In the two-and-a-half-minute preview of the upcoming Warner Bros. film, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) come together against villain Steppenwolf and his army of extraterrestrial Parademons.

Warner Bros.

"We have to be ready," Batman warns in a voiceover. "You, me, the others. There's an attack coming from far away." Wonder Woman replies, "Not coming, Bruce. It's already here."

The trailer for the Zack Snyder-directed action flick then shows the superheroes uniting to battle their enemies as an epic cover of The Beatles' "Come Together" plays in the background.

Superman (Henry Cavill) is noticeably absent from the teaser as he was killed at the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It is unclear if his character will return for Justice League, though Cavill was spotted on set and was featured in a promo image released at Comic-Con 2016.

After the trailer was released online on Saturday morning, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts. "This movie looks amazing," one user wrote. Another added, "Mark my words; #JusticeLeague is going to be the most 'comic book' looking movie we've ever seen."

Fans also got excited about Momoa's Aquaman, whose wife, Mera, is played by Amber Heard. Both the actor and his character trended on Twitter, with several commenters speculating that the Game of Thrones alum might steal the film.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17.

This is the Flash that we deserve. I said what I said. #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/A46URAn2hd — Shamona Lisa (@I_Slayy) March 25, 2017

#JusticeLeague i felt like a kid watching this trailer Thank you pic.twitter.com/zD7nwNYFZC — Eazy (@Eazy_boy_e) March 25, 2017

aquaman got me shaking pic.twitter.com/sno72jsAxV — soso (@avxnger) March 25, 2017

