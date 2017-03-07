He’s ready to take it off! Justin Hartley joked during a Tuesday, March 7, appearance on The Talk that he is a bit unnerved that he hasn’t been asked to strip down to nothing on his NBC show, This Is Us. See what he had to say in the video above!

Asked to share his feelings about costar Milo Ventimiglia showing off his bare butt for a recent scene, 40-year-old Hartley — who occasionally goes shirtless as hunky actor Kevin Pearson on the hit drama — cheekily replied, “I’m a little upset about it. I mean, what does that say? Am I losing it?”

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Despite his bruised ego, Hartley applauded Ventimiglia’s decision to flaunt his derriere. “I just leave that to him. He does that. He’s very good at that. … He’s such a good sport, though,” he said. “He’s a tremendous actor and a very talented guy and a very sweet guy, but also a very, very good sport and just an awesome human being.”

While he’s totally down to go nude for the show, Hartley said that there is one family member of his who hopes the day never comes. “My mom’s holding her breath,” he added with a laugh. “She’s like, ‘Please, God, no.’”

Just weeks before his interview on The Talk, the Young and the Restless alum — who shares daughter Isabella, 12, with ex-wife Lindsay Hartley — sat down with Us Weekly Video to share more behind-the-scenes secrets of This Is Us.

When it comes to the cast member who is most likely to cry during a table read, Hartley told Us that Mandy Moore gets rather emotional while going through the sob-inducing scripts. “She feels everything,” he said of the singer-actress, 32. “She’s very kind and, like, the warmest woman you’ll ever be around in your life. She’s very cool.”

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!