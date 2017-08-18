These dysfunctional duos are looking for some professional help! Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars is back for its ninth season, and the cast of strong-minded couples are ready to try to repair their relationships.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin will join the WE tv series to work through their tumultuous past. The couple split in December 2015 after nearly four years of marriage, but continue to coparent their 3-year-old son, Lincoln. The duo butted heads because Lowry didn’t want another child with Marroquin. He also accused the MTV star of cheating on him while he was deployed by the Air Force. To complicate things even further, Lowry recently welcomed another son, whose name has yet to be revealed, with Chris Lopez on August 5. (She’s also mom to Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.)



Meanwhile, Bad Girls Club alum Mehgan James is looking to fix things with former college football player DeAndre Perry, whom she dated before a brief romance with Rob Kardashian. Several sources told Us Weekly in late May that James and Kardashian were an item, but the fling was short-lived. Kardashian later took to Twitter to deny that he ever dated the former VH1 star. “Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before,” he tweeted June 1.



Of course, the WE tv show wouldn’t be complete without a Bachelor Nation couple. JJ Lane and Juelia Kinney are seeking some help from Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino. The pair met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in summer 2015 and remained close friends, but they didn’t get serious until the following year. Us Weekly exclusively revealed their romance and Lane told Us that they try to keep their romance on the “down-low” because of “the continued scrutiny we could potentially face and the challenges with Bachelor-related relationships.”



Others couple joining Marriage Boot Camp include Shahs of Sunset’s Bobby Panahi and Asifa Mirza and Love & Hip Hop: NY stars Peter Gunz and AminaBuddafly.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars season 9 returns to WE tv in October.

