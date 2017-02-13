What does a dance instructor have to do to strut her moves with Ellen DeGeneres? The Bachelorette season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe spoke exclusively with Us Weekly at Wedding Paper Divas’ Galentine’s Day party, where she talked about The Bachelor season 21 villain Corinne Olympios making the TV rounds.

Dennis Kwan for Wedding Paper Divas

Bristowe tells Us that although she is not watching Nick Viall's season, she has heard about the nanny-dependent Olympios through social media — and she saw her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month.



"Everywhere I look, people are tweeting about Corinne and her nanny," Bristowe, 31, says. "I know about Corinne. She was on Ellen! I don’t even have to watch [The Bachelor], I just see what’s going on on Ellen!" Bristowe — who calls herself a huge fan of DeGeneres and her show — points out that even she doesn't know what someone has to do to land a spot as a guest: "I've been trying forever!"



Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The former Bachelorette — who got engaged to Shawn Booth after picking him over runner-up Viall in her finale that aired in 2015 — says that there's "nothing personal" to explain why she isn't watching this current season.

"I haven’t really watched any since my season," she says. "I watched in and out of JoJo [Fletcher's Bachelorette season 12] because I wanted to be supportive of the next Bachelorette next to me. But I didn't really watch before I was on it, either. Like, I did a few seasons, but I’ve never been a religious watcher, so obviously I’m not going to start with Nick’s season!"



As for what Bristowe would want a nanny to do for her if she were lucky enough to have one, she says, "She would rub my feet. She would probably do my hair and makeup — wait, do nannies do that? Yeah, she’d rub my feet — Shawn won’t do that. Just kidding, he does! I make him."



The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



