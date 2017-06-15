Enjoying the great outdoors! Kate Gosselin goes all out to throw the sextuplets an unforgettable 13th birthday party in the preview of the upcoming July 10 episode of Kate Plus 8.

In the video above, Alexis, Hannah and Leah celebrate the big day by "glamping” with their friends. The girls hang out on pink couches with sequined pillows under a posh white tent. They even get pampered with outdoor manicures and pedicures.

Meanwhile, Aaden, Collin, Joel and their pals opt to rough it with a camping adventure. The boys, who are all sporting camouflage shirts, get competitive in a game of archery tag and go on a scavenger hunt. They later hang by a bonfire and chow down on corn.

The glampers and the campers all reunite for cake, though. The whole group sings “Happy Birthday” while 43-year-old Gosselin, who shares eight kids with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, documents the moment on her iPhone.

During the party, the mom of eight reflects on her youngest kids becoming teenagers. "Being in a family of eight kids and a single mom — worrying about their present, their future, how to feed them, their college, how they turn out — you never stop worrying,” she says.

The kids turned 13 on May 10, and Gosselin marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post. “I love you all and NO MATTER WHAT it requires of me, I will ALWAYS be there for you; I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader, your role model by example, your shoulder to cry on, the hug and laugh you need, and your mommy and friend,” she wrote at the time.

Kate Plus 8 returns to TLC Monday, July 10, at 10 p.m. ET.

