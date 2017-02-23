Gather round, kids! Kelly Ripa once got a note from her son's teacher — and Stephen Colbert was to blame. The TV personality joked about the incident, which happened years ago with her son Joaquin, now 13, during an appearance on The Late Show on Wednesday, February 22.

Ripa, 46, received the letter for sending Joaquin to school with Colbert's 2012 book, I Am a Pole (And So Can You!), to read to the class. "This is a children's book we wrote," Colbert, 52, said. "It's about the adventures of a pole that doesn't know what kind of pole it is."

Although it's intended for younger readers, parts of it are a bit inappropriate. "The pole goes to a fireplace and says, 'There’s always a fireman or fishing, but those are hard to find.' And then the pole says, 'So I interned as a stripper pole, but I couldn’t stand the grind,'" Ripa read from the book on Wednesday night.

According to Ripa, it was at this point that the teacher stopped reading to the class. "[She wrote], 'I'm not sure if you had read this first,'" Ripa recalled to the late-night host. "And she said, 'It's a really funny book. I really tried to stick with it. But at a certain point, certain things aren’t appropriate for 9-year-olds.'"

Colbert apologized, but an elated Ripa would hear none of it. "This is still the greatest school memory we have!" she said. "Because nowadays parents are so careful and so good at parenting. I became that mom."

