Kendall Jenner Reacts to Caitlyn's Memoir: 'That's Insane!'

Fasten your seat belts! Kendall Jenner reacts to her dad Caitlyn's memoir in a scene from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and it's clear there's trouble ahead.

In the teaser for the Sunday, June 4, episode, Caitlyn sits down with Kim Kardashian and says of her new autobiography, The Secrets of My Life, "This book, it's my story."

Then Kendall, 21, asks her big sister, "You read the whole thing?"

"Yeah," the Selfish author, 36, replies.

"What did she say?" the model asks as the scene cuts to Caitlyn's ex-wife Kris Jenner shaking her head.

"It's insane, Mom. That's insane," Kendall tells Kris, slamming her hands on a tabletop for emphasis.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Kendall and her sister Kylie, 19, are trying to stay neutral as their parents feud over the explosive allegations in Caitlyn's memoir.

In the book the former Olympian, 67, claims that the momager, 61, knew about her gender identity long before she transitioned in 2015.

Kris slammed Caitlyn's book as "all made up," and the I Am Cait star admitted in recent interviews that Khloé Kardashian has cut herself off from her former stepdad, and Caitlyn said she hasn't spoken to Kim "in a long time."

But Kendall and Kylie are on good terms with both their parents.

"Kylie and Kendall love their dad but understand why their larger family would feel the way they feel," a source told Us. "They see both sides of it. They’re adults, they have their own homes, so they have their own separate relationships with Caitlyn. Kris wants her daughters to have a relationship with their father."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!