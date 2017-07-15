Working on that fitness! Celebrities don’t just wake up with those envious physiques — they work for it. Us Weekly Video complied five fitness tips from some of the best bodies in Hollywood. Watch the video above!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed that he hits the gym not once, but twice per day to work on resistance, cardio and weight training. However, The Baywatch actor, 45, says that his rock-hard abs are actually made in the kitchen.

“Diet is everything,” Johnson told ABC News in July 2015. “Carbs are your friend.”

Another star that regularly sweats it out at the gym is Jennifer Lopez. In May 2015, the 47-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly that she “very rarely skips a workout” and tries to “live a healthy lifestyle.” The Shades of Blue actress encourages others to do the same, no matter their body type.



“I think the idea of being curvaceous, being a little bit bigger than normal or smaller than normal, all of that is OK,” Lopez told Extra January 2015. “As long as it’s healthy.”

Indulging every once in a while is OK, though — just ask Khloé Kardashian. Following her split with Lamar Odom, the reality star, 33, turned to the gym because, as she told Us Weekly, she “really needed an outlet mentally.” Kardashian shed 40 pounds, but revealed she doesn’t deprive herself of the things she loves.

“If I want to go have drinks with my girlfriends I’m like OK I’m just going to do an extra 30 minutes of cardio tomorrow,” Kardashian told Us in January. “I’d rather sweat it out and drink it up.”

To get more fitness tips from Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman