The memoir is still stirring up trouble. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian discuss their former step-parent Caitlyn Jenner’s tell-all, The Secrets of My Life, in a preview for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airing on Sunday, June 4.



Kris Jenner and Caitlyn, 67, have been at odds over the book’s claims that the momager, 61, knew about the ex-Olympian’s gender identity long before she transitioned in 2015. Kris previously slammed it on KUWTK as portraying her as a “bitch.”



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In the clip above, the Selfish author, 36, says that she read Caitlyn's entire book to see if her mom was exaggerating. “She’s so angry at Mom, for, like, no reason,” Kim says to Kourtney. "It was like, 'I didn’t speak to my sister because of Kris. I didn’t see my kids because of Kris.' Grow up and say, 'I didn’t call my kids.’ And Caitlyn discredits Mom. She says, 'I didn’t see a dime of my money.' She was insinuating that Mom took the check and pocketed it and, like, had this huge savings."

Kim says that the Kardashian-Jenner family didn’t used to have all the money and luxuries they have now. "The part of our lives that people don’t ever see is that for a good 10 or 15 years … when they first moved to Hidden Hills when no one lived in Hidden Hills, everyone thought, ‘Oh, my God, we’re moving out of Beverly Hills. We’ve gotta be broke.’”

She adds that Kris was “borrowing money from Grandma and couldn’t pay the bills."

Kourtney agrees and says that Kris would “hustle” to book speaking engagements for Caitlyn. “She changed Caitlyn’s career, and she made her have this motivational speaking business,” the eldest Kardashian sister points out in the clip.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!