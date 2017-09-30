Drama! Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis took to Instagram on Friday, September 30, to express her disappointment that plans to make Sex and the City 3 have been scrapped.

“I love to look back at the pics from our LONG history of Sex and the City,” the 52-year-old, who played Charlotte York Goldenblatt, captioned two pictures from the HBO hit. “I am incredibly lucky to have gotten to play Charlotte through all of her ups and downs (epitomized in one of my favorite episodes here).”

Confirming the news shared on Thursday, September 28, by her costar Sarah Jessica Parker, Davis continued, “It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters.”

Davis added that show creator Michael Patrick King had already written a script for the eagerly anticipated sequel: “It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you. So we will just have our memories, but please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you! SATC forever in our hearts.”

Parker, who played writer Carrie Bradshaw, confirmed to Extra on Thursday that a follow-up to 2010’s Sex and the City 2 won’t be happening.



“It’s over,” the Divorce star, 52, told Extra. “I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story."

“It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie,” she added.

Parker and Davis starred in the beloved series alongside Kim Cattrall (as Samantha Jones) and Cynthia Nixon (as Miranda Hobbs) for six seasons from 1999 to 2004. They reprised their roles in two films.

On Friday, September 29, Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on the series, retweeted a Daily Mail article that claimed it was Cattrall’s “outrageous demands” that caused the film to be scrapped just weeks before it was set to go into production.

“And that, is that,” he wrote. “And sadly the reasons are true. Period.”

Cattrall responded to the rumors with a tweet of her own on Friday, writing, “Woke 2 a @MailOnline [s--t] storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016.”

