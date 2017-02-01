Counting down the minutes! Lady Gaga is set to take the Super Bowl LI stage for a highly anticipated halftime show performance at Houston's NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons for the NFL championship title.

While most of the show has been kept under wraps, the six-time Grammy winner, 30, has teased her Little Monsters with plenty of behind-the-scenes photos and videos in recent weeks. Here's everything we know so far about Gaga's 12-minute performance.

She's (Most Likely) Performing "Bad Romance"

In a rehearsal video released earlier this month, Gaga and her backup dancers were seen practicing the iconic choreography to her 2009 single "Bad Romance," hinting that the track may be included in the Super Bowl set list.

That Roof Stunt Is Definitely Happening



During a recent radio interview, the American Horror Story actress confirmed rumors that she will perform while suspended from the roof of the football stadium. "It was my sister [Natali's idea]," she told Boston's Mix 104.1. "My sister was like, 'I know, let's suspend you in the air!'"

She Has Been Rehearsing and Exercising Every Day



To prepare for the big event, Gaga has been rehearsing nonstop with her team. Thirty days before the Super Bowl, she shared a first behind-the-scenes look with an Instagram photo of herself and her band doing a sound check in a rehearsal studio. The crew later had a dance floor installed in the backyard of Gaga's Malibu estate so they could practice outside. "SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. ... Can't wait to perform for u!" she wrote on Instagram.

The "Joanne" singer has also been working out with a personal trainer every day to ensure she's in tip-top shape come Sunday night. "Training. Everyday all day," she captioned an Instagram picture of herself baring her toned abs while exercising outside her home.

She Has Been Waiting for This Her Entire Life



"I've been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I'm going to do," Gaga explained in a behind-the-scenes video. "For me, it's all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn't normally come together. The thing is, it's such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it's been done so many times."

Luckily, the entertainer has been on the NFL field before. In February 2016, she sang the national anthem at Super Bowl 50, following in the footsteps of her idol, the late Whitney Houston, who famously belted the patriotic tune in 1991. "When I was little, I used to stand at the top of my staircase and sing along with her version," Gaga said in an NFL interview last year. "At home, the more I would sing it, the more my dad would say, 'You're getting pretty good, kid.'"

The Show Will Be Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen Before



"I think the challenge is to look at it and say, 'What can I do differently? How can I elevate certain little things here and there, and also make it about the music?'" Gaga said in a promo video earlier this month. "This is where I'm supposed to be."

Her Latest Album Sealed the Deal

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year, the Golden Globe winner revealed that the NFL staff heard her latest album, Joanne, before it came out, and they loved it so much that they offered a Super Bowl gig. "They gave me that slot, really, off my album," she said. "I think — they asked to hear it, so I can only assume that meant, 'We want to hear what's coming up next.'"

A World Tour Is Next

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Gaga will announce her Joanne world tour on Monday, February 6, the morning after her Super Bowl spectacle.



