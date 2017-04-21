Time to send over a plate of cold cuts as a peace offering? Bachelor Nation's Chad Johnson recently tweeted a flirty message about Lauren Bushnell's sister, Mollie Bushnell, and their brother Bryant Bushnell doesn't appear to be thrilled about it.



On Tuesday, April 18, Johnson tweeted, "Tell your sister I said sup @LaurenBushnell3." He did not mention Mollie by name in his tweet, which also included an emoji of a face wearing sunglasses.

Lauren, who got engaged to former Bachelor star Ben Higgins during the season 20 finale that aired last year, has yet to respond. But Lauren and Mollie's brother Bryant made it clear that he's not exactly hoping to see the Bachelorette season 12 villain at the family's Thanksgiving table. (As fans of the ABC dating franchise know, Mollie lives in Los Angeles and appeared on Lauren and Higgins' Freeform series, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, to help the couple with their wedding planning.)

On Wednesday, Bryant retweeted Johnson's message and added, "what a charmer this guy is." When another Twitter user said he was hoping that the Chad Johnson who was flirting with Mollie was former NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Bryant replied, "Ochocinco woulda been way tighter. That dude is a legend."

Johnson, who will search for love on E!'s upcoming second season of Famously Single, responded to Bryant's "charmer" tweet with, "What's up future bro in law." The luxury real estate agent is known for riling people on social media, having previously boasted about spending time with the ex-girlfriends of his season 12 foes Grant Kemp and Robby Hayes.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

