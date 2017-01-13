Not exactly the kind of present you register for. Lisa Vanderpump gives Katie Maloney a risqué bridal shower gift on Vanderpump Rules' Monday, January 16, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The Bravo unscripted series' preview clip shows Maloney feting her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Tom Schwartz with a big party attended by her friends and costars. As Maloney opens gifts, Stassi Schroeder experiences mixed emotions.



"I should have just waited to break up with Patrick [Meagher] until after the wedding, so I wouldn't have to deal with this s--t," Schroeder says of her ex. "I'm going to be alone forever."

Vanderpump then grabs her gift for Maloney, explaining, "I thought this would help you out because, listen, I've been married 35 years this year, so I know sometimes it can be tedious. I heard there was this lady, that her name was Katie."



At that, the Sur boss, 56, opens her bag to reveal a sexy blow-up doll, which features the name "Cougar Katie" on the box. Maloney clearly could not be more excited about the present.

"She has a tight, realistic ass!" the bride-to-be reads from the packaging. She adds to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star: "But do you know what's even better, and that Schwartz will [agree with]? It's kind of like a mix between me and you."



Vanderpump tells the camera, "Schwartzy can shag this blow-up doll without any guilt whatsoever. I mean, it's bloody called Katie — how wrong could that be?"



Watch the clip above to see where Schwartz and the guys were celebrating as the party took place. Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

