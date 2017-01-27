Gone but never forgotten. With This Is Us' fans getting a new piece of information during the most recent episode about Jack's mysterious death, Mandy Moore (Rebecca) spoke to Entertainment Weekly on Thursday, January 26, about what the pivotal scenes mean for the Pearson family's path.



Viewers of the buzzy NBC drama still don't know how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) meets his demise, although the January 24 episode revealed that his kids were teens at the funeral. And Moore is glad that clues are getting parceled out about the tragedy.



"I'm not sure people are prepared for this," she said of the forthcoming death reveal. "I hope it at least satiates some of their need to know what, when, how, why with Jack. Obviously, that’s a question that is asked of us a lot, and I want people to be patient and almost forget about it. Yes, Jack is not alive in the present day, but other than that, he is very much alive in the show, and his spirit is here, even in present day."



"I hope that this will at least satiate people for the time being: ‘OK, now we know when it happens, and we’ll just let the story continue to unfold and not feel pressure to know all of the details,'" Moore said. She continued with a laugh, "Or maybe it will act as the exact opposite, and people will be like, 'What?' That's what my hope is — people are like, 'OK, they’re this age, great. Now let me just watch the show, and I’ll be worried anytime that time period’s happening.'"



The License to Wed star, 32, pointed out that present-day Kate (Chrissy Metz) screaming in the episode about the loss of her dad was a "gut punch," and that the "connection of the death of her father plays a big part in her issues in life."



This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

