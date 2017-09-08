Get ready for some Friday night drama! Us Weekly is coming to the small screen with a new series on REELZ, focusing on the biggest celebrity clashes.

Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds will kick off the season with the scoop on a spat between Mariah Carey an Eminem, which kicked off in 2009 after the rapper name-dropped the Grammy winner, with whom he had a brief relationship, and her then husband, Nick Cannon, in his tune “Bagpipes from Baghdad.”

Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds will feature interviews from Damion “Damizza” Young, the producer who connected the pair. He gives an insider’s take on what happened between the pop queen and the rap sensation. The episode also takes a closer look at the tiff between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

But there’s more to come, so stock up on the popcorn: This 10 episode season of Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds will also take a closer look at superstar showdowns including Madonna vs. Elton John, Brad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie and Jay-Z vs. R. Kelly. Get behind-the-scenes tidbits from industry insiders and entertainment journalists.

Watch an exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s episode above.

Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds premieres on REELZ Friday, September 8, at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.