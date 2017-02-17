Coming to terms with her past. Amy Duggar claimed that her father violently abused her in a new Marriage Boot Camp teaser released on Friday, February 17.

In the clip, Duggar, 30, stands before Dr. Venus Nicolino and a few of the other reality show stars as she recounts a scary incident that allegedly took place during her childhood. “My dad was like, ‘Amy, did you brush your teeth?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, Daddy,’” she said. “And he was like, ‘No, you didn’t.’ And he picked me up by my throat, all the way up to the ceiling. He was like, ‘You will brush your teeth.’ And I was scared s--tless.”

Dr. Nicolino’s assessment? “Amy’s coping mechanism is to pretend that everything is always happy in her world,” she said in the clip. “It’s how she blocks out the trauma she faced in her childhood.”

In yet another clip, Duggar breaks down during a role-playing exercise, with Dr. Ish Major playing the part of her father. “You’re still trying to figure out how you failed me,” Dr. Major says.

“You didn’t have to choke me. What kind of father does that?” Duggar snaps back. As the role play continues, the reality star gets increasingly worked up until she storms off the stage.

In December, Duggar made headlines after she briefly mentioned a scary incident in a trailer for the hit We TV series, leading fans to wonder who the abuser in question was.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s niece took to Twitter to clarify that she was not referring to her husband of more than a year, Dillon King. “The story I was describing in the Marriage Boot Camp teaser does not involve Dillon in any way,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote.

Watch the clip above. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on We TV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

