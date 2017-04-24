Megyn Kelly Set to Make Her NBC Debut in June

Megyn Kelly is returning to the small screen! The journalist will start working at NBC in May, with her Sunday night show premiering in June, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Kelly, 46, was originally scheduled to begin at the network in July after her contract at Fox News expired, but she was released from the Fox deal in March. As previously reported, she will also join the Today show sometime in the fall.

Page Six, which was first to report the news, reported that former Dateline executive producer David Corvo and fellow NBC producer Elizabeth Cole will executive produce Kelly's Sunday show.

Earlier this month, NBC News chairman Andy Lack traveled to Russia to meet with a spokesman for Vladimir Putin, which sparked rumors that Kelly may launch her new show with an exclusive sit-down interview with the Russian president. Page Six previously reported that it is unclear if the interview would go to newcomer Kelly, longtime Today anchor Matt Lauer or Nightly News host Lester Holt.



Kelly, who is taking over for Tamron Hall on Today, took to Facebook in January to share her thoughts about leaving Fox News for NBC. "Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life. Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I've had," she wrote. "I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC's breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage."



