It's almost here! The eagerly anticipated Love Actually reunion airs in the U.S. on May 25, but a new trailer reveals more about what happened to the characters from the beloved 2003 film.

The new sneak peek for the Red Nose Day mini-movie, was released online on Thursday, May 11, and catches up with Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and Andrew Lincoln.

While U.K. TV viewers got to see Grant's British prime minister dancing to Drake's "Hotline Bling" when the reunion ran on BBC 1 in March, Stateside fans have yet to see the whole segment.

The trailer kicks off with Grant saying, "It seems to me that love is everywhere. Often it's not particularly dignified or newsworthy, it's always there. If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around."

Then the scene cuts to Liam Neeson and his now-grownup stepson (played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster) sitting on the same bench as in the film, and talking about love trouble. "Urgh, here we go again," Neeson says.



Then a series of quick cuts show Grant getting his groove on, Bill Nighy's aging rocker claiming that the best sex he ever had was with "one of the Kardashians," and Knightley opening the door to The Walking Dead's Lincoln, who holds up a series of signs, just as he did in the movie. Firth and his onscreen wife, Lucia Moniz, are also shown as Stevie Wonder's "For Once in My Life" plays in the background.



As Us Weekly previously reported, Emma Thompson doesn't reprise her role as Grant's sister. She said in an interview in February that it would be "too sad" to shoot scenes without her celluloid husband Alan Rickman, who died in January 2016 at the age of 69.

Watch the whole Red Nose Day Actually reunion on NBC Thursday, May 25, at 10 p.m. ET.

