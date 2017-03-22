Over to you! Nick Viall left his new fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, to do the talking when they were quizzed about their “awkward” After the Final Rose special.

The Bachelor star was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — in a segment airing on Wednesday, March 22 — with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Peta Murgatroyd, but Grimaldi was in the audience on hand to answer the delicate question.

The host looked from Viall, 36, who was sat next to her, to Grimaldi, 29, and said: “I didn’t see the After the Rose because I could not commit to four hours of television,” before adding, “I heard that some people thought it was awkward, that y’all were awkward together.”

Viall kept his hands clasped in his lap as Grimaldi took the reigns.

“I didn’t think so,” she said of the interview during which they both discussed the struggles they’ve endured since the show ended. “I think we both went in it wanting to be honest and open about couples, you know, sometimes things can get tough. But we’re very committed to each other, we love each other, and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

Preview of our finish pose 😳. Things get interesting tomorrow night!! I try to do the Cha Cha and Peta shows off her new mom skills. Vote 1800-868-3409 for #teambabygotbach A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 19, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

DeGeneres didn’t delve any deeper, and hot footed it to the topic of his new reality TV role on DWTS.

Viall opened up about just how difficult the training is.

“Most of the positions that Peta asks me to do are painful, physically,” he admitted, adding that he finds it tough to just dance when he’s thinking through all the tricky steps.

But he’s not the only one struggling! Murgatroyd, 30, said she’s pulling out all the stops; juggling being a dance partner, a mom to her 2-month-old son and trying to shift her baby weight.

“It’s great to get back into it,” she told DeGeneres. “I think it’s good for mothers to get back out there and keep doing what they love to do.”

TEAM BABY GOT BACH... is ready for Monday night !! Well these 3 are.. I'm terrified! I think we make a pretty great team. #teambabygotbach #dwts #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

When asked if she’s tired she revealed: “I’m exhausted, to be honest with you. I’m so tired, between feeding every four hours, racing home.”

She then lightened the mood when DeGeneres pointed out her ample chest from breast-feeding and said: “I have to tape these things down now. I directly asked for no Jive first week.”

