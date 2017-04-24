Nick Viall: Vanessa Grimaldi and I Have 'a Lot of Things to Work On'

Learning as they go! Dancing With the Stars season 24 contestant Nick Viall was a guest on KTLA Morning News on Friday, April 21, where he gave an update about his relationship with his Bachelor season 21 pick Vanessa Grimaldi.



Viall, who got engaged to the special education teacher in the ABC dating series' season finale that aired in March, told KTLA that the couple are continuing to work out the kinks in their romance. "Vanessa and I have never really pretended, even since After the Final Rose, of trying to be that perfect couple," Viall said. "We've been pretty up front of the challenges that come with meeting in Bachelor world — it's not the ideal experience."

Eric McCandless / ABC Via Getty Images

He continued, "We've been pretty up front about having a lot of things to work on, and we're excited about doing that. So we don't feel any pressure like that — we're just kind of doing our own thing."

As for his DWTS journey, the 36-year-old reality TV mainstay said that the nerves are starting to go away as he gets more comfortable with the ballroom series. He and dance partner Peta Murgatroyd earned their best score thus far during the April 17 episode with a 34 out of 40 for a Pinocchio-themed jazz routine.



"I don't think I'll ever get totally used to it, but I feel like I'm finally able to enjoy it," he said of competing on DWTS. And was he bothered by some viewers making cracks on Twitter about him transforming into the puppet that dreams of becoming a real boy? "I stay off the internet, but I think it kind of worked out," Viall added.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

