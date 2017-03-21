Will you accept this cha-cha? Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall made his Dancing With the Stars debut on Monday, March 20, and he spoke exclusively with Us Weekly after the show about his journey and the support he's getting from fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi.



Viall, 36, and partner Peta Murgatroyd performed a cha-cha during the season 24 premiere, earning the pair a so-so score of 24 out of 40 after each judge gave the routine a 6. Julianne Hough told Viall after his dance that he had "pancake feet," while Len Goodman referred to the reality TV mainstay's moves as "disjointed."

Viall tells Us that he appreciates the judges' "critical feedback" and hopes that he can "make some improvements." He adds, "I was just trying to have fun, and it was very surreal. I kind of feel like I blacked out, maybe, I don't know."

Luckily, Grimaldi — who accepted Viall's marriage proposal during The Bachelor's season 21 finale that aired last week — is by his side every step (or misstep) of the way. In fact, he says he "definitely [felt] more comfortable" knowing that the special-education teacher, 29, was cheering him on from the front row. As for what Grimaldi told him after his cha-cha, Viall reveals, "She just said, 'Good job.' I haven't really gotten a chance to talk to her, but she's going to be very supportive."

The former Bachelor says he had no complaints about the score he received, even though it's below the 31 that Simone Biles earned to secure the top spot on the leaderboard. "I'm sure I made mistakes, and I'm sure I'll go back and look, and I'm sure the judges had some good feedback, but I was very happy with the score, and I was thrilled with all sixes," Viall says. "I don't know if that's good, but I was thrilled. I was totally fine with it."

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.