Our hearts are stolen! The all-female lead cast of the latest heist caper in the Ocean’s franchise just made their official in-character debut, with a photo released by Warner Bros. on January 30, 2017. The new snap gives Us some hardcore girl-power vibes.



Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson and hip-hop artist Awkwafina star as a team of thieves planning to steal a necklace from the Met Gala and frame a gallery owner, played by Damien Lewis, for the crime.



The caper, which began filming in New York City in late October 2016 — with instantly viral set photos emerging almost daily — is scheduled for release on June 8, 2018.



As the fourth film in the series, Ocean’s Eight will flip the script on the previous installments, Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007), which starred George Clooney and Brad Pitt along with a gaggle of men (and a woman or two) who conspire to pull off several high-profile heists. Ocean's Eleven was itself a remake of the 1960 classic Rat Pack film starring Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin.



In Ocean’s Eight, Sandra Bullock’s character is the leader of the pack, playing the ex-con sister of Danny Ocean, Clooney’s character from the last three films.



Before shooting began, Anne Hathaway expressed her excitement about the lady-centric set to Entertainment Tonight.



“Honestly, right now I am looking forward to the hair and makeup trailer,” she confessed. “[My castmates] are fun and a lot of them are moms, so I am excited that my first film back as a mom, I get to work with women who have done it before and I get to ask them questions about that."

In an interview with Slashfilm last year, The Hunger Games director Gary Ross discussed picking up the torch from Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the Ocean's trilogy.



“I think it’s a pretty similar tone. You know, Steven Soderbergh and I are incredibly close friends, and we would not have done this if we weren’t … This is very much an extension and a continuation,” Ross said.



A slew of stars are set to make cameos in the film, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes, Anna Wintour, Adriana Lima, Hailey Baldwin and Zayn Malik. Matt Damon will make a cameo as his character from the previous Ocean’s films. James Corden, Dakota Fanning and Olivia Munn also have roles in the high-wattage action-comedy.



The only downside? A whopping 17 months until the premiere!

