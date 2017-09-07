The first group of Hollywood stars who will be presenting at the 69th Emmy Awards on September 17 has been announced. On Wednesday, September 6, the television academy released the list of TV stars that will be taking the podium on the industry’s biggest night, and it includes big names such as Oprah Winfrey, Alec Baldwin, Anna Faris and Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

Among those called on to present are Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, as well as Allison Janney, Shemar Moore, Jessica Biel, Jason Bateman and Lea Michele. Will & Grace’s star Debra Messing, The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons, Rashida Jones, Riz Ahmed and Kumail Najiani will also be naming some categories.

Stephen Colbert is set to host for the very first time. Others who have hosted the Emmys in previous years include Jimmy Kimmel, Andy Samberg, Seth Meyers, Neil Patrick Harris, Jane Lynch and Jimmy Fallon.

As previously reported, Westworld and Saturday Night Live are tied for the most nominations, with 22 categories each. This Is Us, The Handmaid's Tale and Veep are also in the running to win a golden statue.

For the full list of presenters, go here.

The 2017 Emmy Awards airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on CBS on Sunday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

