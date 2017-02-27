Ask, and you shall receive. Jimmy Kimmel called for candy to rain down from the ceiling at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday, February 26, and celebrities freaked out when it did. Watch the clip above to see the magical moment and follow our live blog for up-to-the-minute updates!

During the show, host Kimmel, 49, instructed the auditorium of Hollywood A-listers to close their eyes and wish for the one thing they were all craving: a sugar fix. And sure enough, in the next moment, tiny parachutes bearing Red Vines and Junior Mints cascaded down from the ceiling.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

“Time to find out how well those Spanx really work,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host declared as actors and actresses gleefully grabbed at the parcels. “Next year, we should give out awards this way.”

Kimmel isn’t the first host to provide the audience with a mid-show snack. At last year’s Oscars, host Chris Rock brought in his daughter and her Girl Scout troop to sell cookies to the star-studded crowd. (The 52-year-old comedian boasted that he sold $65,243 worth of cookies during the show; a Girl Scout rep later revealed the actual amount was a lot less — closer to $2,500.)

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

And in 2014, then-host Ellen DeGeneres fed hungry stars by ordering pizza and doling out slices to stars including Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington and Jennifer Lawrence chowed down on the greasy treat, but DeGeneres, 59, jokingly snubbed Angelina Jolie while making her rounds.

via GIPHY

The Maleficent actress, 41, held up her paper plate as DeGeneres made her way down the aisle, but the talk show host ignored Jolie. “And none for Angie Jo. Bye,” DeGeneres joked as she continued doling out pizza.

Kimmel’s 2016 Emmys hosting gig also had him spreading the love via peanut butter and jelly sandwiches ostensibly made by his mom and then distributed by the child stars of Stranger Things. “I know these shows are long, and I know a lot of you haven’t eaten since Labor Day,” he joked at the time.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!