Unfinished business! The cast of Project Runway season 15 relived all of the drama on the Thursday, December 29, reunion episode. Cornelius Oritz and Dexter Simmons went at it all night, and even the always-cool Laurence Basse got feisty toward Jenni Riccetti. Of course, Tim Gunn — otherwise known as the sassiest host on television — was there to not only moderate, but make every comment we were totally thinking throughout the entire episode of the Lifetime competition series.

Erin felt like she and Dexter were set up



When reflecting on the disastrous team challenge in which Dexter, Cornelius and Erin Robertson all had to work together, Erin said she felt like she was portrayed badly on the show. Dexter and Erin were especially upset that they were depicted as “mean girls” in the episode, and they claimed not to team up on Cornelius.

However, Tim and Cornelius did not agree with the season 15 winner and her “best friend.”



“I thought it was portrayed perfectly,” Cornelius said.

Erin said she felt like “lied to” when she was the episode and thought the trio worked well together in real life.

“I didn’t,” Tim laughingly said. Burn!

Mah-Jing and Nathalia bury the hatchet

Mah-Jing Wong totally felt left out and disrespected during the team challenge that he had to pair up with Jenni and Nathalia JMag.

“If I didn’t know what I was doin,g I damn sure wouldn’t have been here,” he said about the way the women treated him.



However, Nathalia said she “(doesn’t) know what (she) ever did to make him dislike (her) this much.”

In the end, the three agreed they managed to make a beautiful collection out of a bad situation, and Mah-Jing insured Nathalia that she had “no bad blood” for her. Aw, how heartwarming!

Lady Cornelius, from the Land of Shade, made an appearance

It was pretty well-known that when Cornelius' “alter ego” comes out, some definite shade is going to be thrown. He said it was all “love” and that he wasn’t coming at anyone to be mean, but some of his fellow designers disagreed.

“Cornelius was himself, so it shows. He took any chance he could to get you off your game,” Dexter said, and that’s when the claws came out.

Cornelius said Dexter could never say he was “fake” about anything; however, Dexter disagreed.

“Yeah, I can,” Dexter said. “At the end of the day, apparently we were all mean girls.” Rawr!

Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Laurence shut down Jenni!

The time when Jenni called Laurence a “one-trick pony” awkwardly came up, and Laurence was ready to fight about it. "I wanna hear about that s--t," Laurence said.

Jenni tried to explain that Laurence always styled her shoulders in her outfits the same way, and said Laurence should try to understand where she was coming from. “I don't understand, but I didn’t care,” Laurence snapped back.



Brik said he’d get frisky with Dexter

A student from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising got a chance to ask any of the designers any question he wanted, so of course he chose to ask the lovable Brik Allen who he would “shag, marry and kill” from the show.

“I would definitely kill Cornelius, shag Dexter and marry Tim,” he confidently responded.

“I’m storming out of here now,” Dexter embarrassingly replied. It definitely seems like Brik has a crush, and we are so into it.

