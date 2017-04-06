Not so peachy! Bravo released the first teaser for the season 9 reunion for The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Thursday, April 6. Watch the explosive clip above to see the ladies of the ATL spill some major “truth tea.”

In the franchise’s first-ever four-part reunion special, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks and Sheree Whitfield do not disappoint in the drama department.

Annette Brown/Bravo

The first viewer question? “Kenya, when are you gonna have a real relationship and stop hiring actors?” show host Andy Cohen asks the former Miss USA, 46, who recently split from boyfriend Matt Jordan after several tumultuous fights and other incidents, as documented on season 9 of RHOA. “Really?!” she responds.

Moore’s frenemy Williams, 35, takes Cohen’s query as an opportunity to throw some shade. “Truth tea, bitch!” the GoNaked Hair creator — whose rocky relationship with Moore has been a polarizing story line across multiple seasons of RHOA — scoffs.

Annette Brown/Bravo

The “Gone With the Wind Fabulous” songstress isn’t the only Housewife Williams beefs with at the reunion. When Cohen brings up Williams’ previous accusations of Burruss, 40, being a lesbian, all hell breaks loose. As fans saw on this season of RHOA, Williams questioned Burruss’ sexuality and alleged that the singer-songwriter and husband Todd Tucker tried to drug her in an attempt to have a threesome, which Burruss vehemently denied.

“[You] accused me of being a f--king rapist!” Burruss tearfully shouts at Williams, who says that her pal Parks, 43, will be speaking on her behalf since she claims Burruss sent her a cease and desist letter. Not surprisingly, the Grammy winner is not amused and fires back at Williams: “What?! Porsha, you keep saying why I think she’s pulling your strings? The lies, the lies, the lies!”

Annette Brown/Bravo

To see how Williams reacts to Burruss — and which of these Bravolebrities walk off the set — check out the sneak peek above. Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

