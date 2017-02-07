Hey, girl. What is there not to love about Ryan Gosling?!

The Canadian, 36, is up for best actor at the 2017 Oscars for his role in the critically acclaimed musical comedy-drama La La Land — but he’s been singing and dancing his way into our hearts since his All-New Mickey Mouse Club days. Us Weekly Video rounded up those early career moments, which you can watch in the video above!

No doubt, he’s been charming us ever since he starred alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in the early ’90s Disney variety show. But the former child actor doesn’t look back on those days quite so fondly.



“I wasn’t really up to snuff in comparison with what some of the other kids were able to do,” he recalled of his choreography skills back then.

Dale Robinette/Lionsgate

Of course, he eventually made his way to the big screen anyway. (Flash back to that locker room dance from 2000’s Remember the Titans!) However, it wasn’t until his 2004 romantic role in The Notebook (opposite Rachel McAdams, whom he dated for two years after filming) that he cemented himself as a leading man.



“I mean, God bless The Notebook,” Gosling once told GQ. “It introduced me to one of the great loves of my life.”

While he was an expert at bringing on the tears, he also made us laugh with 2011’s Crazy, Stupid, Love — his first of three films with Emma Stone. (Gangster Squad would follow in 2013 and then, of course, La La Land in late 2016.)

In 2011, he began dating his The Place Beyond the Pines costar Eva Mendes. The famously private pair welcomed their first child, Esmeralda, in September 2014, then second daughter Amada last April. For his part, the actor loves nothing more than being surrounded by his girls.

“It’s heaven,” gushed the dad of two on Good Morning America last spring. “It’s like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels.”

