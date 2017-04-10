Return to drama! Return to Amish is coming back to TLC for its season 4 premiere on Sunday, April 30, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal, and the first trailer focuses on babies, tears and yes, even exotic dancers.

The unscripted series' promo, which is exclusive to Us, offers a peek at the ups and downs for returning cast members Mary, Abe, Rebecca, Sabrina, Jeremiah and Carmela. (Kate will not appear in season 4.)

As seen in the footage, Sabrina — who has battled substance abuse issues — is pregnant with her second child, and in a continued custody battle for 3-year-old daughter Oakley. "I got to go to court because Children and Youth [Services] took Oakley from me again!" Sabrina tells the camera. "All I ever wanted was a family, and it feels like they just keep trying to destroy it."

Another story line centers on the tension between Jeremiah and Abe. "Of course Rebecca has Abe by the balls!" Jeremiah tells the camera in one scene. During a different snippet, Jeremiah says to Abe, "You are always a different person when she's around."

Watch the wild trailer above. Return to Amish's season 4 premiere airs on TLC Sunday, April 30.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!